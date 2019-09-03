Goat Curry with Sweet Potato Gnocchi Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 5 hours, plus overnight brining

Ingredients

for the baby goat curry:

2 cups|370 grams kosher salt, plus more to taste

5 pounds|2.2 kilograms baby goat leg or shoulder

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

4 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced

1 (4-inch) piece ginger, roughly chopped

4 ounces|120 grams fresh turmeric, roughly chopped

1 habanero, split

1 head garlic, halved

½ cup|56 grams garam masala

12 cups|3 liters chicken stock

1 cup|15 grams curry leaves

¼ cup|20 grams coriander seeds

¼ cup|22 grams green cardamom pods

15 star anise

1 tablespoon cloves

5 cinnamon sticks

4 cups|1 liter coconut milk

for the sweet potato gnocchi:

2 pounds|900 grams sweet potatoes

5 large egg yolks

2 cups|230 grams all-purpose flour

kosher salt

for garnish:

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tablespoons olive oil

5 ounces|145 grams arugula

6 tablespoons|75 grams toasted and finely chopped cashews

½ bunch cilantro leaves

Directions

Brine the goat leg: Dissolve the salt in 8 quarts water. Add the goat leg, taking care to fully submerge it, and refrigerate overnight. The next day, heat your oven to 425°F. Season the goat all over with salt and pepper and drizzle with ¼ cup|60 ml of the oil. Roast until golden, about 1 hour. Remove from the oven and lower the temperature to 300°F. Heat the remaining oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add the onion, ginger, and turmeric and cook until the onion is slightly golden, 3 minutes. Add the habanero and the garlic and cook 2 minutes longer, then stir in the garam masala. Stir in the chicken stock and bring to a low simmer. Meanwhile, tie the curry leaves, coriander seeds, cardamom pods, star anise, cloves, and cinnamon sticks in some cheesecloth and add it to the pot along with the goat leg. Pop it back in the oven and cook, basting the goat leg every 30 minutes, until the meat is super tender, about 3 hours. Remove from the oven and transfer the goat leg to a cutting board to cool slightly before cutting into 1-inch pieces. Strain the broth, discarding all but the spice bundle. Transfer the spice bundle and the broth to a large saucepan along with the coconut milk. Bring to a low simmer and cook until reduced by ¼, about 1 hour. Return the goat to the curry and keep warm. Meanwhile, toss the cherry tomatoes with the olive oil and place on a baking sheet. Bake until slightly dried, about 30 minutes. Set aside until ready to serve. Increase the oven temperature to 350°F. Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and bake until soft, about 1 hour. Set aside to cool completely, then peel, discarding the skins. Place the flesh in a bowl and mash. Stir in the egg yolks until smooth, then slowly add the flour until a soft dough forms. Turn the dough out onto a floured work surface and knead a little longer. Divide into 4 pieces and roll out into 14-inch logs. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the gnocchi and cook until they float, 3 minutes. Immediately transfer the gnocchi to the curry along with the tomatoes and the arugula. To serve, divide among bowls and top with the cashews and cilantro.

