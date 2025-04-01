Goat Direct Gets Our April Started with ‘Goat Simulator 3’ Announcements (No Fooling)

Yes, I know it’s April Fools’ Day, but you’re gonna have to trust me (and Coffee Stain North). These announcements are indeed real, and Goat Simulator is finishing off its 10th-anniversary celebration in a big way with this Goat Direct showcasing a number of additions to the Goat Simulator world. So, let’s get into it.

‘GOAT SIMULATOR: THE CARD GAME’

Play video

Why not take one of the most esoteric games in recent memory and get even crazier? MOOD Publishing’s Kickstarter for Goat Simulator: The Card Game is going live on April 30th. After a successful campaign for Deep Rock Galactic: The Board Game, it’s only natural to tackle the four-legged, horned chaos machines. Based on the Kickstarter page, there’s going to be some elements of the card game close to the actual game.

‘Goat Simulator’-themed Controller collection from CRKD

Play video

I’m a sucker for a good-looking controller and CRKD has me covered with their Goat Simulator themed Nitro Deck and NEO-S. You can pre-order them today from the CRKD website. The press release says the controllers “work for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo

Switch OLED, reimagining handheld gaming and eliminating stick drift forever while enhancing

accuracy, responsiveness, and precision.” I don’t know about you, but that sounds perfect for a Switch 2 version of Call of Duty (Hint Hint).

‘GOAT SIMULATOR 3’ ON TWITCH RIVALS

🚨BREAKING! Goats are taking over Twitch Rivals! 🐐💥 This is NOT a drill… it's happening.



📅 April 1, 2pm PT

📺 /TwitchRivals

📍 April Fools! @GoatSimulator 3 on Twitch Rivals pic.twitter.com/0B3t8JBVOU — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) March 24, 2025

Okay, this one I’m really intrigued by — Goat Simulator 3 being played competitively on Twitch. According to the announcement, “Four teams will be going head-to-head, ticking off challenges in a bingo-style format where only one group will make it out on top.” Bingo-style? Honestly, this will make me buy the game and make sure the homies can hop on because if we can get this crazy with it, there’s no way I wouldn’t love it. Check out the stream today at 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 14:00 PDT / 17:00 EDT on the Twitch Rivals channel.

Play video

Now, for the big game proper. Goat Simulator 3 is getting a big free update: Gifts from the Rifts with 27 new gears (and an additional hidden gear). As well as two in-game new events themed around April 1st. It seems that multiverse-themed things are going crazy this year. And the update also comes with a new alternate goat, Plushie Pilgor. Which came about as a result of Coffee Stain North’s partnership with YouTooz. Gifts from the Rifts is available now on Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and Android. It’s also coming to Nintendo Switch soon.

YouTooz Collectible Pilgor plushie

Screenshot: YouTooz

Speaking of YouTooz and Coffee Stain North working together, check out that actual Pilgor plushie. I checked with my daughter; she loves it. And if it’s Baby Girl approved, it must be fire. It’s available to pre-order right now on the YouTooz website. Also, buying the plushie gets you a hidden in-game gear as part of the Gifts from the Rifts update for Goat Simulator 3.

‘Multiverse of Nonsense’ – coming Soon to Mobile

Coffee Stain North hasn’t forgotten about mobile gamers. Goat Simulator 3‘s first major DLC is coming to iOS and Android where you can “Explore a mythological mountaintop, a cartoon town, and a city where Human Simulator 3 was the hottest game of 2022… These three new areas are full of chaotic world events. And it’s up to you to complete them and restore (in)stability to the universe!” You can download Goat Simulator 3 on mobile now. The release date for the DLC will be coming soon.

Return of ‘A Goat’ Outfit in ‘Fortnite’

Play video

Nothing like bringing back a Fortnite skin to get things really moving. And Goat Simulator gets right back into the game with the “A Goat” skin returning to the Fortnite Shop. Do you really want to get clapped up by a crop-top-wearing Goat? I wouldn’t. Jump on this and don’t be on the wrong side of multiplayer history.

And Finally… A mystery

Play video

Another expansion coming to Goat Simulator 3, and I have no clue what to expect from this game at this point. Given the multiverse theme they’ve been rolling with, I’d love to see a Marvel collaboration down the road, but the ending of the teaser sounds like some dinosaurs might be involved. There’s no telling where Coffee Stain North will go with this, but I’m intrigued.