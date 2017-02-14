God, Guns, and Freedom: Noisey Shreds with Slayer

Welcome to new heavy metal series Noisey Shreds, where our resident metalhead Kim Kelly will be traveling the globe to interview and hang out with some of our favorite bands. For our debut episode, we head to San Diego, California to hang out with the almighty gods of thrash, Slayer. First, we catch up with them at Comic Con, where they debut a new comic book through Dark Horse Comics, and then we head over to catch their special one-off show at the House of Blues—a venue much smaller than the Big Four icons are used to playing these days—where thing get pretty messy. See you down the front.