God of War Laufey Collector’s Edition Leaked, but It Doesn’t Include the Game

PlayStation Spain has accidentally leaked the God of War Laufey Collector’s Edition early through its online store. The listing gives fans a look at the collectibles planned for Faye’s upcoming adventure. However, one detail has already upset some players: the game is sold separately.

God of War Laufey Collector’s Box Leaked by PlayStation Spain

Screenshot: PlayStation

A God of War Laufey Collector’s Edition Box was leaked early on the PlayStation Direct store in Spain, with the listing showing a release date of February 16, 2027. The accompanying promotional image reveals a collection of physical items based on Kratos’ wife, including a statue of Faye.

Videos by VICE

The God of War Laufey Collector’s Box is listed at €149.99, which converts to approximately $168 USD, although an official U.S. price has not been confirmed. Although fans have been referring to it as a Collector’s Edition, the product page specifically lists it as a “Collector’s Box.” And that distinction makes a lot more sense once you read the fine print.

Here are the items listed in the promotional image:

Light-up Faye statue.

Deck of 51 oracle cards.

Mini artbook.

God of War Laufey Collector Box revealed!



No game included. pic.twitter.com/BSStIS5VdR — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) October 13, 2026

The image also shows the decorative box that houses the collectibles. However, anyone hoping to pick up everything they need for launch in one package might be disappointed. For a full break down of God of War Laufey Pre-Order Bonus Items, check out our guide here.

God of War Laufey Collector’s Box Doesn’t Include the Game

Screenshot: PlayStation

At the bottom of the Spanish promotional image, a disclaimer states that the God of War Laufey game is sold separately. So this isn’t simply a case of a Collector’s Edition replacing the physical disc with a digital download. The box appears to leave out the game entirely.

That detail has upset some players who were hoping for a traditional Collector’s Edition. And honestly, it’s easy to understand why. If you’re buying a special collection for a new game, having to purchase the actual game separately can feel a little strange.

The Collector’s Box does give fans a way to buy the physical collectibles separately from their preferred version of the game. However, if you want a disc to go alongside that Faye statue, you’ll need to factor in another purchase.

New God of War Laufey Story Details Revealed

Screenshot: PlayStation

The leaked PlayStation Spain listing also reveals story details for God of War Laufey. Following her apparent death, Faye awakens in a strange land and discovers that the plans she made to protect Kratos and Atreus are in jeopardy.

To save her family, she must fight through the Omni-Time, described as an afterlife of the gods where deities from different mythologies compete for power. The listing emphasizes Faye’s speed, control, and precision as she takes on the realm’s dangerous enemies.

If you were wondering how a game starring Faye would work following her death, this description gives us a better idea. Her adventure takes place after her apparent passing, with Kratos and Atreus still at the center of what she’s fighting to protect.