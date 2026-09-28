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God of War Laufey Pre-Order Bonuses and Digital Deluxe Edition Revealed

God of War Laufey pre-orders begin September 29. Here is every pre-order bonus, and what’s in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

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Sony Santa Monica has revealed the God of War Laufey pre-order bonuses and everything included in its Digital Deluxe Edition. Players who buy the game before launch will receive a new armor set for Faye, a cosmetic for Phranque, and an in-game resource pack. Here is when pre-orders start and the full list of bonuses.

When Do God of War Laufey Pre-Orders Start?

God of War Laufey Artwork
Screenshot: Sony Santa Monica

PlayStation has announced that God of War Laufey pre-orders begin on September 29, 2026, at 10 AM local time. However, the game itself launches on PS5 next year on February 16, 2027.

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According to the official PlayStation Blog, pre-ordering any edition of God Of War Laufey before launch will get you bonus armor and cosmetic items. Here is a list of what you get:

  • Last Wish Armor Set
  • Phranque Golden Leaves Appearance (cosmetic)
  • In-game resource pack
God of War Laufey Pre-Order Bonuses
Screenshot: PlayStation

Sony notes that the in-game items unlock as you progress through the story. This is fairly similar to how previous God of War games handled pre-order bonuses.

All God of War Laufey Digital Deluxe Edition Bonuses

God of Wary Laufey Faye Power
Screenshot: Sony Santa Monica

The God of War Laufey Digital Deluxe Edition includes additional gear for Faye, along with a digital artbook and soundtrack. Here is everything included:

Digital Deluxe Edition content
Dark Alchemy Armor Set
Dark Alchemy Blade
Dark Alchemy Bow Scales
Dark Alchemy Catalyst
In-game resource pack
Digital mini artbook
Official God of War Laufey digital soundtrack
God of War Laufey Digital Deluxe Edition
Screenshot: PlayStation

The Dark Alchemy Bow Scales are more than a visual change. Santa Monica Studio says different Scales can alter the Serpent Bow’s appearance and give it a unique perk. The studio also showed off two ways Faye can use the weapon: a precise full-aim mode for longer shots and a more mobile half-aim mode for close-range attacks.

Will God of War Laufey Have a Physical Edition?

God of War Laufey Physical Edition
Screenshot: PlayStation

Yes, God of War Laufey will be available on disc. PlayStation’s announcement confirms a physical Standard Edition and says its pre-order bonuses will come through a download code. You will need an internet connection and a PlayStation account to redeem that code.

PlayStation has not listed a price for the Digital Deluxe Edition in its announcement.

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