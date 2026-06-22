God of War Laufey Reportedly Planned Before God of War 2018 Released

A new interview with God of War Laufey star Deborah Ann Woll has revealed that the game was originally pitched almost a decade ago. The new spinoff featuring Faye was reportedly being conceptualized when God of War 2018 was launching on PS4.

God of War Laufey Was Reportedly Pitched in 2018

Screenshot: Sony Santa Monica

In a recent interview, actress Deborah Ann Woll made the surprising revelation that God of War Laufey has been in the works for nearly a decade. “Oh my God, I can’t tell you. I still pinch myself. You know, again, I’ve known about this for nearly ten years, and I haven’t been able to talk about it.” When the interviewer pressed her further on it, Woll then explained that God of War director Cory Barlog actually pitched God of War Laufey to her in 2018.

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“Nearly. He pitched Laufey to me in 2018, and they had known about it before then. It’s wild. Like when Cory brought me in to talk about doing Ragnarök and show me the 2018 game, he already had a poster for the Laufey game with me and a cube. A cube that’s been there since the beginning. It’s deeply a part of the lore.”

Screenshot: Sony Santa Monica

To be clear, Woll did not say that God of War Laufey has been in development for 10 years. However, it’s interesting that Sony Santa Monica has been sitting on the idea all the way back in 2018 and possible before. Based on Woll’s description, it also appears that Barlog already had God of War Laufey concept art and storylines planned out when God of War Ragnarök was coming out.

God of War Laufey Could Release in Early 2027

Screenshot: Sony Santa Monica

Interestingly, there have been numerous insiders who have claimed that the God of War Laufey release date will happen in early 2027. Following its reveal at the Sony State of Play, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier confirmed that the spinoff title is “not years away” and that it’s not launching in 2028. Popular games industry leaker NateTheHate then confirmed that the God of War Laufey release date is aiming for the first half of 2027.

“Last I heard the target was first half 2027. Could change, but that was a hope at one point.” With Sony Santa Monica releasing a 20 minute gameplay demo, this certainly seemed believable. However, with God of War Laufey star Deborah Ann Woll now revealing that the game has been in the works for a long time, the rumored early 2027 release date seems a lot more realistic.

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Finally, Woll also confirmed that Laufey is not a prequel or side story. The star explained that it’s an “expansion” of the story told in both God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök. “It is going to run concurrently to 2018 [God of War]. And so all of the mysteries and the little hints and clues, the questions, the lingering, you know, ideas that you have from that Norse saga, we’re going to answer a lot of that, or we’re going to expand upon it.”

Regardless, it looks like we might not have to wait long to find out. Based on this latest interview with Woll, and recent leaks form insiders, God of War Laufey could be launching sooner than many expected.