God of War Laufey Star Responds to Backlash Over Kratos Not Being the Lead

God of War Laufey star Deborah Ann Woll has responded to backlash over the upcoming game not starring Kratos. According to the actress, she is “totally unbothered” by players criticizing the decision to make Faye the new protagonist and remains confident that the 2027 title will be great.

Deborah Ann Woll Responds to God of War Laufey Backlash

Screenshot: PlayStation

When God of War Laufey at the June State of Play, the decision to make Faye its protagonist received an unexpected reaction from some fans. Certain players, in particular, were upset that it was a God of War game without Kratos. The backlash quickly spread across social media, and lead actor Deborah Ann Woll has now responded to the negative reactions in a recent interview.

Videos by VICE

While at Supercon, a fan asked the actor how she felt about the “misogynistic backlash” toward the game. The God of War Laufey star responded to the backlash, stating: “I genuinely thought I was going to be much more affected by it. I don’t know, I feel totally unbothered because I just know it’s great. Like, it’s okay if it’s not your cup of tea, but in no universe is it bad.”

The clip was posted on TikTok by the fan who asked her the question and recorded the exchange. Woll also clarified that she isn’t on social media. As a result, she hasn’t seen much of the criticism from God of War fans upset about her starring in the 2027 title. “I’m not on social media, so that helps.”

God of War Laufey Backlash Explained

Screenshot: PlayStation

Much of the God of War Laufey backlash stems from the decision to make Faye the protagonist instead of Kratos. The criticism became so widespread that the game’s official account eventually addressed it on X after the Domino’s Pizza social media team joked about Laufey not starring Kratos. Yes, I know how ridiculous that sentence sounds.

In response, Sony Santa Monica wrote: “Kratos is the God of War – we have many more stories to tell with him. For now, we’re excited to take fans on a journey into the afterlife of the gods with Faye and hope you’ll come along for the ride!”

After the negativity wouldn’t die down, God of War director Cory Barlog even had to respond to it. In a June post on X, the gaming veteran reassured fans that there will be more God of War games featuring Kratos as the lead. “There’s always going to be Kratos games, like, throughout the whole history. We’re super excited about that.”

Screenshot: X

Although God of War Laufey won’t feature Kratos as its protagonist, Sony Santa Monica has clarified that it doesn’t view the title as a spinoff. Instead, the game directly continues the story of Kratos and Atreus while exploring Faye’s journey through the afterlife.

Barlog has also reassured fans that Kratos will lead more God of War games in the future. Still, Kratos-less or not, players may have to play Laufey to get the complete story of the franchise’s Norse saga.