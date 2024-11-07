‘God of War Ragnarok’ Dropped a Surprise Patch, Boy

God of War Ragnarok ain’t done with you yet, boy. One of the PlayStation’s best titles decided to bless us with a surprise 06.00 patch! Certainly, it had nothing to do with the release of, say, the PlayStation 5 Pro! You can never say Kratos abandoned you guys when you needed him most.

The 06.00 patch is short but sweet! So, without further ado? Let’s get into the God of War Ragnarok 06.00 patch!

‘God of War Ragnarok’ 06.00 patch details

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Brok would not path correctly to the shop in Freyr’s camp

Fixed an issue where Hilts could not be crafted if item was not crafted before a NG+ run

Special resources required for crafting Hilts can no longer be sold

Special resources required for crafting Hilts will drop again if player sold the item on accident

‘God of War Ragnarok’ New Gameplay Options

Reduced Puzzle Hints : Reduces companion puzzle hints throughout the game to allow for more exploration time and trial and error

: Reduces companion puzzle hints throughout the game to allow for more exploration time and trial and error Audio Descriptions: Added new accessibility option that adds audio descriptions to all cinematics in the game

New PS5 Pro Enhanced Options

PS5 Pro Enhanced Mode : New mode added for PS5 Pro that enables Favor Quality features while running at 60 frames per second

: New mode added for PS5 Pro that enables Favor Quality features while running at 60 frames per second High Frame Rate mode will unlock framerate when running on variable refresh rate monitors

will unlock framerate when running on variable refresh rate monitors PS5 base Favor Performance mode is boosted on PS5 Pro

PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution option available as an upscaler in addition to Temporal Anti-Aliasing

‘god of war ragnarok’ hasn’t forgotten

