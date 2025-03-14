‘God of War Ragnarok’ Surprises Everyone With a Sudden Update, Enhancing Kratos’ Look

God of War Ragnarok is one of PlayStation’s most beloved titles for a reason! The latest episode in Kratos’ journey received an update that surprised, well, everyone. The “Dark Odyssey” collection is set to go live on March 20. In it, players have the chance to grab a few special attires to celebrate God of War‘s 20th anniversary! There’s a tiny wrinkle we have to discuss, but we’ll get there when we get there.

Dark Odyssey Armor and Appearance for Kratos

Dark Odyssey Kratos Appearance

Dark Odyssey Armor Set for Kratos (Dark Odyssey Breastplate, Dark Odyssey Bracers, Dark Odyssey Belt)

‘God of War’ Dark Odyssey Companion Armor

Dark Odyssey Vestment for Atreus

Dark Odyssey Witch Frock for Freya

Dark Odyssey Weapon Appearances and Attachments

Dark Odyssey Leviathan Axe [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Knob [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Blades of Chaos [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Handles [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Draupnir Spear [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Hind [Attachment]

‘God of War’ Dark Odyssey Shield Appearances and Rönd

Dark Odyssey Guardian Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Dauntless Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Stone Wall Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Shatter Start Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Onslaught Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Spartan Aspis Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Rönd

Screenshot: Sony Interactive Entertainment

there’s one small catch, though

“As a gift to everyone who owns God of War Ragnarök, on March 20th we will be releasing an update for all players on PlayStation and PC that includes the Dark Odyssey collection at no additional cost,” the PlayStation Blog confirms.

Videos by VICE

“Inspired by the working name of God of War (2005) and the skin that originally appeared in God of War II as a reward for beating the game on God Mode difficulty, we are bringing the classic black and gold theme for the 20th anniversary. Once the update is live, you’ll be able to access the collection below from any Lost Items chest in the base game or automatically while in Valhalla.”

Only a small bit of “fine print,” though. “Please note, the weapon appearances are made for the fully upgraded version of each weapon and will only be available for use upon reaching that upgrade.”