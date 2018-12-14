God Sesh Us Everyone: The 14th of December

It’s December, which means it’s Christmas soon, which means for the next few weeks Britain’s streets are going to be teeming with adult men and women wearing novelty jumpers and trying to not throw up on themselves. To celebrate this special time of year, we’re running a photographic advent calendar with our friend, photographer Orlando Gili, called “God Sesh Us Everyone”.

Today’s Christmas Fact: To deliver all of his presents on Christmas Eve, Father Christmas would need to travel at 650 miles per second and visit 822 homes a second.

Videos by VICE

orlandogili.com