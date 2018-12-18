God Sesh Us Everyone: The 18th of December

It’s December, which means it’s Christmas soon, which means for the next few weeks Britain’s streets are going to be teeming with adult men and women wearing novelty jumpers and trying to not throw up on themselves. To celebrate this special time of year, we’re running a photographic advent calendar with our friend, photographer Orlando Gili, called “God Sesh Us Everyone”.

Today’s Christmas Fact: 18th: There is no mention of the 25th of December in the Bible; most historians believe Jesus was born in the spring.

