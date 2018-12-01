God Sesh Us Everyone: The 1st of December

It’s December now, which means it’s Christmas soon, which means for the next few weeks Britain’s streets are going to be teeming with adult men and women wearing novelty jumpers and trying to not throw up on themselves. To celebrate this special time of the year, we’re starting a photographic advent calendar with our friend, photographer Orlando Gili, called “God Sesh Us Everyone”.

Here’s the first day:

Today’s Christmas Fact: In Poland, spiders are considered a symbol of Christmas, with spider webs used to decorate trees.

