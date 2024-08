It’s Christmas tomorrow, which means for the last few weeks Britain’s streets have been teeming with adult men and women wearing novelty jumpers and trying to not throw up on themselves. To celebrate this special time of year, we’re running a photographic advent calendar with our friend, photographer Orlando Gili, called “God Sesh Us Everyone”.

Today’s Christmas Fact: There is no reference to angels singing anywhere in the Bible.

Videos by VICE

orlandogili.com