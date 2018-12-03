VICE
God Sesh Us Everyone: The 3rd of December

It’s December now, which means it’s Christmas soon, which means for the next few weeks Britain’s streets are going to be teeming with adult men and women wearing novelty jumpers and trying to not throw up on themselves. To celebrate this special time of the year, we’re starting a photographic advent calendar with our friend, photographer Orlando Gili, called “God Sesh Us Everyone”.

1543831859304-ChristmasParties2018_Gili_290112

Today’s Christmas Fact: According to a 2010 Facebook study, two weeks before Christmas is the most popular time for couples to break up.

