Godspeed You! Black Emperor Drop New Song “Undoing a Luciferian Towers”

The return of Montreal post-rock augurs Godspeed You! Black Emperor as a recording unit over the course of this decade didn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense initially, but when shit is getting biblical worldwide, maybe you need a band that sounds like the land and sea overturning themselves. Ahead of their upcoming album, Luciferian Towers, the collective have shared the sort-of title track “Undoing a Luciferian Towers.”



True to form, it’s an eight-minute Celtic death march with dissonant strings, soaring tremolo guitar motifs, and—of course—unnerving crescendoes. It’s probably one of the more concise examples of GY!BE’s signature sound, as the band typically stretches out to twice this length, sometimes longer. Is musical anarchy better when it’s bite-sized? Maybe. GY!BE charmingly describes this song as “big lazy money writ in dull marble obelisks! imagine all those buildings much later on, hollowed out and stripped bare of wires and glass,” so listen to “Luciferian Towers” below.

Videos by VICE

Phil is ready for this band to wring his soul dry once again. He’s on Twitter.

