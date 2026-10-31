GOG Free PC Game Giveaway Gives Players 72 Hours to Claim and Keep It

GOG is giving away a free PC game as part of a 72-hour promotion, giving players another chance to expand their libraries without spending anything. This time, the giveaway is A New Beginning: Final Cut. Here is what you need to know about the GOG free pc game 72 hours giveaway.

GOG Free PC Game 72 Hours Giveaway Explained

Screenshot: GOG

The latest GOG free PC game giveaway features A New Beginning: Final Cut, a point-and-click adventure from Daedalic Entertainment. The promotion began on October 30 and runs until November 2, so some of that 72-hour window has already passed.

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However, there is one major detail worth pointing out: the game is free to keep once you claim it. The 72 hours refers to the giveaway window, so you don’t have to rush through the adventure before the promotion ends. Thankfully, your growing backlog can survive another addition!

For your convenience, here is a quick breakdown of the offer:

Giveaway Detail Information Free game A New Beginning: Final Cut Store GOG Giveaway ends November 2, 2026 Deadline 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM GMT Free to keep? Yes, once claimed during the promotion

GOG’s official store page lists the offer’s deadline as November 2 at 4 PM EET, which converts to the times above. We’ve also created a countdown clock below that shows you when the giveaway ends.

Time Left to Enter: Deadline: November 2, 2026 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

How to Claim the Free PC Game on GOG

Screenshot: GOG

To claim A New Beginning: Final Cut, head to its official GOG store page and select “Go to giveaway.” Sign in to your GOG account and follow the giveaway prompts to add it to your library.

Make sure the game appears in your account before the deadline. You can download and play it later, so there’s no need to install it immediately.

What Is A New Beginning: Final Cut?

Screenshot: GOG

If you’ve never heard of A New Beginning: Final Cut, it’s a story-focused adventure with a graphic novel art style. The game follows retired bioengineer Bent Svensson, whose quiet life in Norway is interrupted by a woman claiming to have traveled back from the future.

Her name is Fay, and she believes Bent’s energy research could help prevent a climate disaster. Unfortunately, that research is about to fall into the wrong hands. So much for a peaceful retirement!

If you enjoy puzzles and sci-fi stories, this GOG free PC game giveaway could be worth checking out. Just make sure you claim it before November 2, as the original 72-hour promotion is already underway.