GOG Introduces “One-Click Mods,” Enabling Easy Mod Access To Many Classic Games

Despite all my years as a gaming goblin, you know what I never did until last year? Went through the process of setting up mods! …Then again, I didn’t believe in PC gaming at all until roughly three years ago. Anyway, part of the reason I waited so long to attempt mods is because the process seemed so intimidating. You gotta unzip files, move folders around, download special software sometimes — it’s a whole to-do! (Made Resident Evil 4 infinitely better, though.) So, in comes GOG with its new “One-Click Mods” feature!

“GOG One-click Mods is a curated selection of premium mods, available on

GOG and directly packed with the game for the smoothest installation,” the storefront promises! “From bug fixes, restored cut scenes, quests, and characters, to completely freshly-made new content – we teamed up with these community-driven projects’ creators to offer you this list of handpicked Mods. Combining our strengths, these are now accessible right away, already installed within the base game!”

Now, I know your next logical question. “Wait, which mods?” Well… GOG has a few surprises in the wings for y’all.

can you smell what the gog is cookin’?

Screenshot: GOG

“You can now enjoy:



– “Horn of the Abyss” for Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete

— “Horn of the Abyss” is an expansion for Heroes of Might and Magic III that adds

new factions, campaigns, creatures, artifacts, and numerous quality-of-life

improvements, such as a working multiplayer lobby system.

– “Phobos” mod for DOOM 3

— The “Phobos” Mod for DOOM is a prequel to the original game, delivering a

narrative-driven, classic-style FPS experience with modern enhancements, set

during the UAC’s initial experiments on Mars’ moon Phobos, adding many new

gameplay hours.

– “Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines Unofficial Patch” for Vampire: The Masquerade –

Bloodlines

— “The Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines Unofficial Patch” not only fixes

numerous bugs left unresolved by the original developers, but also restores and

enhances cut content such as quests, levels, characters, and dialogue.

– “Fallout London” One-Click experience for Fallout 4

— You already had a chance to experience how great “Fallout London” is – an alternate standalone storyline set in the United Kingdom, during the apocalypse events from Fallout 4. Now, though, you can boot it with just one click – no launchers, no extra steps, just pure fun.

And our surprise announcement:

— “Skyblivion” for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is coming soon to GOG in 2025!“

ah, just what i needed — literal game-changing accessibility!

Screenshot: GOG

Outside of RE4 and, funnily enough, Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines, my modding game is pretty lackluster. But with GOG making it so easy? How can you not be enticed?! …No, I’m not being paid by GOG to tout their cool new feature. Genuinely, it’s a pain in the ass to mod anything if you’re a rookie. So, you know, this is a great idea that I hope y’all take full advantage of!