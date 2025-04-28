GOG Rescues Classic ‘Star Wars’ Games for May the 4th Celebration – They Are on Sale Now

GOG has revealed that it’s adding six classic Star Wars games to its preservation program. Fans will now be able to play these rare Lucasfilm Games titles on PC for the first time in decades, with modern improvements. As a big Star Wars nerd, this is seriously a dream come true!

Rare ‘Star Wars’ Games Brought back to Life on GOG

Screenshot: GOG

If you haven’t been keeping up with the PC landscape, GOG has been running an incredible Gaming Preservation program. The gist of it is that the storefront finds classic games and fixes them up so they run on modern hardware, essentially keeping them alive for years to come so they aren’t stuck on older or dead platforms.

To celebrate “May the 4th” this year, GOG has announced that six classic Star Wars games have been selected to be added to the program. While not the oldest on the list, one of the most notable is the original Star Wars Battlefront from 2004. And that’s not all — the digital storefront is also offering a sale on these games for a limited time. Here is the full list of the six classic Star Wars games being added to GOG’s Preservation Program:

‘Star Wars’ Games Have Improvements

Screenshot: GOG

As mentioned earlier in the article, each of these classic Star Wars games has improvements as well. According to GOG, “The following titles have been updated to run as smoothly as possible on modern systems and are now made to live forever.” However, each game has its own set of restoration improvements, which is pretty mind-blowing.

For example, the GOG listing to STAR WARS: Rebel Assault 1 & 2 states: “Featuring original, live-action Star Wars footage, Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire hosts a multitude of ground-breaking improvements, including intuitive and challenging arcade game play; fifteen land, sky and space missions; an original Star Wars story; full-Screen high-quality video; four skill levels from easy to hard; a digital John Williams Star Wars soundtrack; and authentic sound effects by Skywalker Sound.”

So yeah, a lot of love has gone into these GOG restorations. The classic Star Wars games are discounted 75% from April 28 until May 4, 2025. So make sure to grab them cheap while you can! I just hope that one day we can see a modern re-release of Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. My inner child wouldn’t be able to handle it!