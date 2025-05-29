Going to Seattle? Check Out These 4 Grunge Hot Spots

When it comes to grunge music, there is one city above all others that stands out. Indeed, Seattle is the Mecca of grunge. The genre began there. It was fostered there. The biggest bands in grunge were born in the Seattle area. And the locale remains an iconic destination for those who want to learn more about the history of the music.

For those who want to take a pilgrimage to the Emerald City and discover all the grunge hidden gems the place has to offer, we wanted to supply a list of hot spots to hit. From venues to bars, little-known benches to bona fide landmarks, these are some of the most important locations in and around the city to check out.

Central Saloon

There is a hidden city underneath Seattle. At least, the remains of one. When the Great Seattle Fire struck in 1889 and blocks of the Pioneer Square neighborhood were leveled, those rebuilding the area decided to just build on top of the rubble. In the heart of that locale today is the Central Saloon, home to many underground acts over the years. Established in 1892, the place was the site nearly 100 years later of Nirvana’s first ever show in Seattle, helping Kurt Cobain and the Aberdeen-born trio to sign to Sub Pop. Today, there are murals and photos all around the venue showcasing its grunge history.

Sub Pop Records

Founded by Bruce Pavitt in his Olympia, Washington, dorm room at Evergreen State College, Subterranean Pop was first a ‘zine hyping up underground bands the young student loved. Later, those early beginnings led to the formation of the Sub Pop record label in 1988. A brick and mortar hub, the label would go on to sign and promote homegrown bands like Mudhoney and Nirvana. Today, the label is located at 2013 4th Avenue in Seattle’s downtown area. It also boasts several record store locations, including one at Sea-Tac Airport, where fans can find many of the albums its brought into the world over the past three-plus-decade history.

Linda’s Tavern

The beloved dive bar in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood today is a cowboy-themed watering hole. But as grunge connoisseurs know, it was also the last place Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain was seen out in public before he died on April 5, 1994. Hit up the bar and get a drink as you reminisce about the life of one of the greatest songwriters in history. For other Cobain landmarks, check out the bench Viretta Park located near the apartment where he died which is today adorned with lyrics and other Cobain tributes. There is also the Marco Polo Motel, where the singer would hide out in town, often in room 226.

The Singles Apartments

Singles, the famed Seattle-based movie from former music writer Cameron Crowe included shots of a small apartment complex that is still around and still housing residents. While those who live there today don’t love when tourists stop by the location on the corner of 19th Avenue and East Thomas in Capitol Hill, it is hard to keep all the movie fans away. The film, which included appearances from artists like Chris Cornell of Soundgarden and Layne Staley of Alice in Chains, remains a lovely ode to Seattle and its 1990s music scene.