‘Going Up’ Is a Chill Game About Elevators, and the Vibes Here Are Impeccable

If I had a nickel for every video game that I know of that uses elevators as a central gameplay element, I’d have two nickels. Which, to be fair, isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened twice. While Taito’s 1980s classic Elevator Action may focus more on running and gunning, Going Up is the much more chill version. It’s a puzzle game all about getting people to their destinations. It’s simple, engaging, and beautiful, with an excellent soundtrack that keeps the vibes feeling incredible. I wasn’t sure what to expect when I dove into this one, but I’ve found a fun little game that I just can’t stop tapping along with.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

‘Going Up’ Is the Perfect Type of Game To Play After a Stressful Day. I Need That OST on Streaming

Going Up is a simple premise. Wait for folks to walk along the balcony, bring the elevator to them, and get them to their destination. It’s as simple as that. Levels ramp up in difficulty as the game continues to progress, but it’s not going to be a game that punishes you beyond belief if you mess up. You may lose a point or two, but at the end of the day, everybody gets to where they’re going. It’s just a chill game, very much like Monument Valley or LEGO Builder’s Journey. It’s just a surprisingly serene little game that offers plenty of replayability. This is coming from someone who, admittedly, hardly plays mobile games.

Touch screen controls are something I’ve always struggled with. I have big fingers, and playing games on a mobile display has always been one of my least favorite things. That’s why I think I’m enjoying Going Up as much as I am. Not only is it a fun and interesting little puzzle game with some fantastic music, it’s also one that I can play without worrying about missing out on half of the action because of my meat mittens.

Going Up genuinely surprised me. It’s a perfect way to unwind after a long day. At first glance, Going Up may look rather unassuming. The simplistic graphical style, the premise, and the idea of playing a game about elevators? It may seem a little silly. But jump in and give it a try for yourself. You may just find your new favorite mobile puzzle game.