Gold Class Release a New Song and Video for ‘Kids on Fire’

Image: Ian Laidlaw

In all of its contorted, black and white glory, the new video from Melbourne post-punk outfit Gold Class immediately brings to mind some of the work of surrealist photographers Man Ray and Andre Kertesz.

Directed and shot by Melbourne musician, producer, and stylistic mastermind Geoffrey O’connor, Geoffrey told NOISEY earlier this week, “I’ve always wanted to make something with a bit of venetian blind shadow play and luckily Gold Class let me do it. It felt cruel making them play the song extra fast with a bright light flashing in their eyes. If they never perform this song again it’s probably my fault”.

As the first taste of what’s to come from the follow-up to their debut LP It’s You, this new track recalls early Gang of Four and Your Arsenal era Morrissey while simultaneously remaining distinctly Australia 2016. Biting guitars coupled with frontman Adam Curley’s eloquent drawl, “Kids On Fire” strikes the same captivating mix of intimacy and indignancy that the group have well-and-truly owned over the past few years.

After a string of successful shows across the US and Europe earlier this year, including a notable performance at the SXSW, Gold Class will be heading back on the road this October for tours around the UK and Europe, as well as a headline spot at this years Paradise Music Festival in late November.

‘Kids on Fire’ is available now.

Catch Gold Class at these shows:

Oct 14 – Melbourne at the Tote

Oct 15 – Melbourne at the Tote

Nov 25-27 – Paradise Festival