Gold Panda’s Grandma Cameos in His Latest Video and It Will Warm Your Heart

UK beatmaker, Gold Panda, melted hearts today with the video for his latest track from his upcoming third album, Good Luck and Do Your Best, which features a cameo from his grandma. Called “In My Car,” the track marries boom bap drum programming with chopped up, smoothly layered, and jazzy vocal samples alongside childlike tinkering noises.

East London director Rob Brandon directed the video, which features Derwin Schlecker and his very lovely-seeming grandmother spending a grey afternoon together in his hometown of Chelmsford, Essex. “I asked Rob to just come and film us (my gran and I) being boring,” Schlecker said in the press release. “But now, when I watch it back, it doesn’t seem mundane at all. It seems actually really nice and sweet.”

Check it out above, and pick up the new record when it’s out via Berlin label City Slang on May 27.

Revisit the video for the recent, fizzily melancholic Gold Panda track “Time Eater” here, and read about German producer DJ Koze‘s forthcoming Pampa Records label compilation, on which Schlecker will feature, here.

