Goldberg Gives Update on Upcoming WWE Retirement Match

Goldberg is wrestling one final match in WWE before he hangs up his boots for good.

In October the WWE Hall of Famer made a special appearance at WWE Bad Blood, confronting current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. While attending as a spectator, the champion couldn’t help but antagonize Goldberg. This resulted in him jumping the barricade, and security stopped him. Inside the ring, Triple H tried to calm them both down. The distraction set the stage for Sami Zayn to attack Gunther.

Goldberg’s WWE Retirement Match

Goldberg recently indicated he wouldn’t be physically ready for WrestleMania 41 season after undergoing stem cell treatment. While he didn’t reveal the exact show he’d be part of, he did narrow things down to this summer. “I feel like a million bucks, comparatively. You have to be logical, but it’s really hard. It’s like you’re a frickin’ racehorse again, and you’re being held in the stall, and you can’t come out for a period of time,” he told CarCast.

“Like I say, I got a match some time this summer. I don’t know exactly when it is, but I know it’s coming up. And I know at 58 years old I got to be in my underwear in front of everybody, and I hold a very high standard of myself. And so, I need to get to work yesterday. But the long-term benefit, and the benefit for me in the ring will be much more if I just calm my ass down.”

After retiring in 2004, Goldberg returned in 2016 and reignited his feud with Brock Lesnar. He’s made various appearances over the years, including his most recent match in 2022 against Roman Reigns. He challenged for the Universal Championship, then held by the record-setting Reigns, but lost in six minutes by referee’s decision.