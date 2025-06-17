Goldberg Returns on ‘WWE Raw’

Goldberg is back in WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer surprised the new World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, during his championship celebration on WWE Raw.

While Gunther expected to see Jey Uso confront him, given that he was revealed as the mystery King of the Ring entrant, that’s not what he got. Instead, Goldberg marched to the ring and cut right to the chase. He wants to settle the longstanding issues between them at the next Saturday Night’s Main Event.



Gunter vs. Goldberg WWE Match is Official

Last year, Goldberg and his son sat front row at WWE Bad Blood in October. He repeatedly hurled insults at Goldberg, prompting the former Universal Champion to hop the barricade and try to settle things in the ring. A tense standoff happened, but nothing ever came of it. Gunther has repeatedly thrown jabs Goldberg’s way. In a promotional segment with Bret Hart, Gunther stated that his favorite wrestler is Bill Goldberg. While that was directed at Hart’s issues with Goldberg that forced him to retire from the ring, it fits his character.

Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled to take place on July 12th in Atlanta, Georgia. Coincidentally, it’s the same location as last year’s Bad Blood Premium Live Event. The event is part of a larger WWE weekend that will go head-to-head with AEW’s All In pay-per-view.

Thus far, Gunther vs. Goldberg is the only match announced, but more can be expected in the coming weeks. The announcement appears like a larger storyline that leads to Goldberg’s in-ring retirement. Earlier this year, he indicated his last match would take place this summer. Many assumed it would be at the biggest wrestling event of the summer, WWE SummerSlam, but WWE has other plans. Goldberg isn’t Gunther’s only threat, either — Seth Rollins is Mr. Money in the Bank, meaning he can cash in at any time.

