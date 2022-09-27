This Powdered Pineapple Drink Is My Secret Weapon Against Bloat

I eat pretty healthy, but no one is on their A-game 100% of the time. On the weekends, forget it—that is my time to devour all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ in K-Town, hit up restaurant row in Hell’s Kitchen, and finish it all off with rigatoni with too much pecorino and chopped pancetta. The New York City restaurant scene is one of the best, but chefs always have a heavy hand with salt. What does that result in? Wild bloating, at least for me.

I have a very sensitive stomach and have been left with pain and bloating after eating even just one slice of pizza. I also have some kind of cruel, unexplained sensitivity to wheat. A test for Celiac’s disease was negative, thank the lord, but I still deal with seriously unpleasant symptoms when I eat too much bread. Still, eating bready, cheesy meals remains one of my favorite “vices,” even if that means having massive cramps and feeling engorged.

But after trying a bunch of different debloating “solutions”—like TUMS (lol), probiotic horse pills, and apple cider vinegar—there’s one product that really stands out when it comes to deflating my pizza-induced bloat: Golde’s Pineapple Debloat drink mix. I was already a fan of Golde’s awesome matcha powder, and when I saw that the brand’s blend of coconut water, pineapple juice, probiotics, and digestive enzymes claimed it could help my gut beat the bloat, I had to give it a shot.

The Pineapple Debloat mix comes in powder form; you just add one packet to an eight-ounce glass of water, stir, and sip the lovely yellow, tropical-tasting beverage. The digestive enzymes team up with probiotics and ginger to keep things moving and support overall gut health. Coconut water is also a great hydrator since it’s packed with electrolytes—I call it “nature’s * Gatorade *,” and it helps to restore your body’s natural balance when you’ve consumed a big, rich salty meal that’s left you feeling like Violet Beauregarde post-gum. I love that the full ingredient rundown of the mix is free of chemicals or processed sugar; all you’ve find on the list is coconut water powder, citric acid, pineapple juice powder, digestive enzymes, salt, turmeric, rice fiber, natural pineapple flavor, organic ginger extract, probiotics, and organic stevia and monk fruit extract for sweetness. Au naturel. It’s also important to note that it was not formulated as a laxative, just to get things moving in the right direction—and that it does.

Despite this impressive lineup of debloating ingredients, I remained skeptical at first, since so many similar remedies on the market that have let me down.But, then again, I was intrigued by the onslaught of five-star reviews on Golde’s website, with some users even calling it “life-changing” and others suggesting it as a tequila mixer (genius). Love that energy.

The reviews are right on the money. I love the tropical flavor, but more importantly, I feel like a new woman after I seek relief from Golde post-bread baskets or oil-doused feast from the food trucks on the corner of 8th Ave. The Pineapple Debloat truly gets things flowing, but not in that way (i.e., no emergencies), and depuffs me within a couple of hours. It just gently—I’m gonna say it—relieves gas and makes me not feel like I just swallowed a whole turkey. I’d also like to add that it makes a great hangover aid, thanks to the hydrating powers of the coconut water.

TL;DR: This stuff is a lifesaver for debloating, surviving hangovers, and settling your crampy abdomen after indulgences. If you’re looking for an affordable way to help your stomach distress in a time of need, Golde’s Pineapple Debloat is the answer. It tastes great, works like a charm, definitely beats doing ACV shots (never again), and helps repopulate the “good bacteria ” in your gut with its probiotic magic. Gift it to your best friend who loves to eat too much street corn, or better yet, your hot self anytime you need your stomach to cooperate.

Golde’s Pineapple Debloat is available for purchase on Golde’s website.

