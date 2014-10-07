Golden Pig Fried Rice Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
1 head broccoli, cut into florets
1 ½ cups peas (frozen is OK)
1 box of Rice-A-Roni, Fried Rice flavor, prepared according to package instructions
1 tin of Spam, cubed
1 pound pig ears, sliced into thin strips
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 carrots, peeled, sliced, and cut into half-moons
1 red onion, finely sliced
1 jalapeño, sliced
Oil, for frying
for garnish:
23-carat edible gold leaf
Thai basil
Sriracha
Peanuts, chopped
Directions
- Bring 2 pots of water to boil. In separate pots, blanch broccoli and peas separately until cooked to desired tenderness (about 3 minutes for broccoli and 1.5 minutes for peas). Immediately add broccoli/peas to an ice bath to stop the cooking process, then drain and set aside.
- Pre-heat deep fryer, if using, or bring a large frying pan of oil to high heat (350 degrees Fahrenheit). When oil is hot, fry sliced pig ears until crispy, about 3-5 minutes. Drain on paper towels.
- In another large pan over medium-high heat (or the same pan, cleaned), heat a small amount of oil. Sauté Spam until crispy, then sauté onions and carrots until tender. Finally, lightly scramble eggs.
- In a large bowl, combine Rice-A-Roni, Spam, carrots, onions, peas, broccoli, and egg. Mix well. Divide onto plates and top with fried pig ears, peanuts, Thai basil, jalapeños, Sriracha, and gold leaf. Eat up, bitches!
From Fat Prince: Golden Pig Fried Rice with Animal