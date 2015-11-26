Golden Tate Cuts So Hard, He Could Walk into the End Zone

Good lord. Lions wide receiver Golden Tate had Eagles’ Walter Thurmond skidding so hard that sprayed up rubber on the field turf, leaving Tate with enough time to saunter his way into the end zone.

Let’s take another look at this one again.

The Lions seem to be waltzing their way into a victory, giving Eagles fans a strong bout of indigestion on their Thanksgiving day. With Philadelphia rookie Eric Rowe covering one of the best receivers in the league in Calvin Johnson, there’s not much of a fighting chance for the visiting Eagles. This one seems to be—well—a cake walk for the Lions.

