Goldfish Crackers Rebrands for Adults With Fancy-Sounding Name

That’s Chilean Sea Bass to you. In case any insecure adults were self-conscious about chowing down on a snack that’s often found in a child’s lunchbox, Goldfish opted to make a temporary change to its name.

Beginning on Wednesday for one week only, Pepperidge Farm’s cute little cheddar snack cracker will henceforth be known as Chilean Sea Bass.

“It’s come to our attention that some people think Goldfish Crackers are just for kids,” a man says in a new commercial. “Well, what if we call them Chilean Sea Bass? They look just like Goldfish. They taste just like Goldfish. Except they’re called Chilean Sea Bass. So sophisticated. So adult.”

The online-only, limited-time product for classy adults costs $7.38 for a two pack.

“We know Goldfish are a lunchbox icon, but the truth is, they’re loved by snackers of all ages,” Danielle Brown, vice president of Goldfish, told CNN. “So, as a playful reminder, we went ahead and gave our iconic cheddar cracker a new, fun, grown-up name.”

Brown added to the New York Post, “Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes too.”

It’s also, Brown told Food & Wine, a reminder to nostalgia-loving younger generations “who grew up with Goldfish that the fish-shaped snack made with 100% real cheddar baked goodness is still a go-to choice.”

Inside Goldfish’s New Marketing ploy

Per the outlet, the temporary name change is a nod to the “girl dinner” TikTok trend. The viral sensation sees Gen Zers and millennials opt for snack items for the nighttime meal instead of a traditional entrée.

The new name is also a callback to Goldfish’s origins. The cracker was originally meant to be a bar snack for adults, the outlet reported.

Chilean Sea Bass isn’t the only way Goldfish is attempting to attract adults. The company previously released Old Bay, dill pickle, and Frank’s RedHot flavors to woo the over 18 crowd.