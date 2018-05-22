Goldfrapp and Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan Just Dropped a New Version of “Ocean”

Last year Goldfrapp released their seventh album Silver Eye. From that album came the single “Ocean,” and now the group have released an updated version of that song, this time featuring Dave Gahan of legendary electronic band Depeche Mode. The new take on “Ocean” will feature on the deluxe edition of Silver Eye, announced alongside the track, and due for release on 6 July.

“Ocean” sees both Gahan and Alison Goldfrapp taking on vocal duties, with Gahan singing alongside Goldfrapp on the chorus, balancing out the delicateness of her voice with something weightier. It sounds great, and also like the sort of collaboration that should’ve happened much sooner, as Goldfrapp and Depeche Mode feel in many ways like natural bedfellows, and their respective, often complex and downtempo takes on British electronic music have frequently felt like they’d go hand in hand.

In a statement, the band discussed working with Gahan, noting that “Working with Dave Gahan on the new version of ‘Ocean’ has been a real honour for us as a band. We’re thrilled to finally share this collaboration with the world.” Hear the “Ocean” reboot at the top of the page.

