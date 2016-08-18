Goldilox’s Debut Track is a Captivating Example of Modern Pop at its Finest

The first 30 seconds of a debut track is perhaps the most crucial, for both the listener and the artist. If that introduction isn’t immediately captivating, then it’s likely the listener will switch off and divert their attention to one of the other countless forms of entertainment that are battling for their attention, and the track will drift away into the ether. When it works, the pay off can be huge: interest is piqued, the name is remembered, the artist becomes someone to keep a tab on. All of which is to say, the debut track from Goldilox is a masterclass in how to stun and hold a new audience’s attention, winning them over in the process.

Like a Nelly Furtado track that’s been transported from the past and shoved into a blender with soundboards from FKA twigs studio sessions, “Morning” is a beautiful and resplendent track that is sitting on the precipice of something huge. So lean back, turn the volume on the speakers up to full, and soak this up: