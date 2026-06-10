Goldlink Drags Tyler, the Creator Into His Controversy Over Calling out This Late Hip-Hop Star 7 Years Ago

The career of Washington D.C.’s GoldLink has been a messy, complicated one since his controversy over Mac Miller in 2019. After the late Pittsburgh rapper passed, he admitted they weren’t on good terms beforehand. Moreover, he claimed that Miller took quite a bit of influence from his own work. “I always thought you drove yourself insane about your own music. So much that, you would adopt styles as homage to those around you that you loved,” GoldLink wrote. “That’s where our problem started.

Naturally, everyone got extremely defensive over the late Mac Miller. Anderson .Paak in particular was vocal about GoldLink’s message, calling him out in a lengthy post. “I would imagine yo weird a** posted up somewhere just like this when you decided to make that disrespectful, narcissistic, jealous grossly unnecessary post. Why you would do it I can’t even understand It,” Paak wrote at the time. “Some things simply have nothing to do with you. But when you have a God Complex, I’m sure it’s easy to think everything comes from you or was inspired in some way.”

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The momentum the “Crew” MC was making in his career rapidly halted after the post. Fans started to cool off on him outside of his diehard fanbase. Years later, he’s commenting on the situation yet again.

GoldLink Responds to His 2019 controversy over Mac Miller

In a recent freestyle over Busta Rhymes’ “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See”, he addressed all of the controversy. Essentially, he tells haters online to back off. Moreover, GoldLink pulls Tyler, The Creator into the fray by telling people to ask for his opinion on the matter.

“This for you n****s that was all on my d**k, tryna start some bulls**t from Mac Miller and s**t. That’s my brother, and he did what he did l’d probably ask Tyler how he feel bout that s**t. All I’m saying is that s**t ain’t what you think that it is,” he said.

If people on social media didn’t like what GoldLink had to say the first time, they definitely don’t like him doubling down. One person responded with a spirited rant. “The s**t was 7 years ago. In that time, you’ve released hella music and you’ve done NOTHING since. Trying to bring Tyler in it is crazy,” they wrote. “Where’s this energy for Anderson .Paak who called you out on your bulls**t… Goldlink you a b***h and you will always be a b***h.”