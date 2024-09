When you need to save every shot to make it to the weekend … #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Qb5hpmt4IE

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 24, 2017

Shawn Stefani knows that you’ve got to sacrifice your body for the game. Scars, training sessions that nearly break you, the occasional bout of nudity. Well, the latter was on display during the the par-4 sixth at the Honda Classic, as Stefani decided to strip down to his smallclothes to play a shot out of a water hazard. All to save himself a stroke. Just listen to the old timers in the booth gush over him after he steers the ball to safety—good form.