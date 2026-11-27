The Buffalo Bills are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium for their big Thanksgiving game. For the halftime show, they’ve tapped Buffalo rock legends the Goo Goo Dolls to bring some 90s edge.

Taking the halftime stage, the rock stalwarts played their hit song “Iris”. As cold rain fell around them, the crowd sang proudly along with the band. Notably, much of the performance was preempted for a pre-recorded interview with a former Pittsburgh Steelers coach. You can see some of the performance below.

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“Presented by M&T Bank, the Goo Goo Dolls halftime performance will take place on the Bills Legends Deck, creating a unique concert experience that can be seen throughout the stadium,” a preliminary press release from the Buffalo Bills. “Fans will also receive PixMob light-up bracelets at their seats, transforming the crowd into an interactive part of the show with synchronized lighting effects throughout Highmark Stadium.”

Notably, this is not the first time the Goo Goo Dolls have headlined an NFL Halftime show. They previously took the stage for the Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show at Ford Field during a Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers game on Nov. 22, 2007. During that performance, they played their song: “Better Days” and “Stay With You”.

The Goo Goo Dolls are Buffalo, NY rock royalty

It makes sense that the Goo Goo Dolls would play a Buffalo Bills Halftime show. The band is rock royalty in the city, having started there back in the 80s. All three founding members—frontman John Rzeznik, bassist Robby Takac, and former drummer George Tutuska—are from the city.

The Goo Goo Dolls are such a crucial cultural element of Buffalo that they now have their own exhibit at the Buffalo History Museum. Opened in September 2026, the exhibit is titled “Long Way Home: 40 Years of the Goo Goo Dolls”. It features a visual retrospective of the band’s career and will run for one year. The exhibit shares its name with a track off their 2016 record, Boxes.

Takac, speaking to local news outlet WIVB, opened up about the honor of a museum exhibit in the band’s hometown. “It should be amazing,” he said. “It’s fun. It’s just awesome when you think about [how] we were just a band playing The Continental 40 years ago. Now, they’re putting up a year-long exhibit at the History Museum; that’s pretty nuts.”

Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for the 39th Annual Carousel Ball