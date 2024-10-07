This Meat Delivery Service Might Make You Rethink Where Your Food Comes From

There’s a scene in the 2010 film The Book of Eli where a friendly elderly couple plop a plate of mystery meat down on the coffee table in front of guests Denzel Washington and Mila Kunis, and the hunk of brown jiggles for a moment. Even the camera itself seems skeptical.

I think of this unfortunate scene anytime I’m left wondering the origin story of a filet on a plate in front of me. I’d like to know what’s in the meat I buy and where it’s from, but the specialty grocers around me are expensive and crowded. Good Chop delivers, and I mean literally.

Videos by VICE

You get seafood and meat delivered exclusively from American farms and fisheries straight to your door. No antibiotics, preservatives, growth hormones, or any of that weird Dexter’s Laboratory stuff added to it. Just good, ol’ American pork, beef, chicken, and seafood.

straight from the source

Perhaps, for environmental reasons, you’re trying to eat as locally as you can by staying away from meat and seafood shipped halfway around the world. Or for economic, rah-rah America reasons you wish to to support American farmers and fisherfolk.

Or you just like knowing where your meat and seafood comes from and that it’s fresh. Or you’re just a lazy SOB who doesn’t want to schlep into the human cyclone that is Whole Foods on a Sunday. All are solid reasons to check out Good Chop.

“Did you know imported meat can be labeled ‘Product of U.S.A.,’ even if cattle are raised abroad?,” Good Chop writes. “We think we can do better, so we only source meat from American farms that are committed to quality and sustainability here at home.

Sourced exclusively from American suppliers, there are more than 80 cuts of beef, chicken, pork, and seafood to choose from, and it all arrives vacuum-sealed and frozen on your doorstep in an insulated, recyclable box.

hey, what’s in the box?

You can choose from three monthly subscription boxes. The medium box includes six meat and seafood selections (or up to 14 lb.) for $149, the large box includes 12 selections (or up to 28 lb.) for $269, and the extra large box includes 18 selections (or up to 42 lb.) for $359.

Boxes can be customized to your preferences, to a degree. Fancy USDA Choice and Prime cuts of beef? Or would you rather have your beef grass-fed? You can choose. Or specify that your chicken should arrive free-range or organic. Heritage-breed pork? Sure. You got it.

Seafood that’s sustainably caught? Yep. All of Good Chop’s seafood is from sustainable methods and suppliers, either wild-caught or raised in American fisheries. I was glad to see their seafood is always free of additives and coloring.

“Overfishing is a serious threat to our oceans, which is why we partner with responsible fisheries that carry the blue Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) label,” Good Chop writes. The MSC works to restore wild fish populations by ensuring fisheries only fish healthy populations.

Still not convinced? Every box is backed by a 100 percent money-back guarantee. If it’s not to your liking, Good Chop will either refund you or credit your account toward another box, your choice. Now when’s the last time your food came with a guarantee like that?