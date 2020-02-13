Good Day. It’s 69 Degrees in the Antarctic.

A research station on an island in the Antarctic recorded a new record-high temperature for the region — less than a week after the temperature record was shattered on the Antarctic continent.

It was 69 degrees Fahrenheit in the Antarctic on Sunday.

Videos by VICE

Brazilian scientists venture out to the remote Seymour Island every few days to take a temperature reading. But this reading floored them.

“We are seeing the warming trend in many of the sites we are monitoring, but we have never seen anything like this,” Carlos Schaefer, a Brazilian government scientist who studies the Antarctic, told The Guardian, which first reported on the scientists’ findings.

READ: An iceberg the size of the Maldives just broke off an Antarctica glacier

It’s been a balmy summer in the Antarctic so far. Just last Thursday, Argentinian scientists recorded the hottest temperature ever on continental Antarctica: It was 65 degrees Fahrenheit at an Argentinian research station on the Antarctic Peninsula.

Images out of a northern region of Antarctica show a landscape nearly devoid of ice and snow after record-setting temperatures last week.



It hit nearly 65 degrees on the Antarctic peninsula, according to Argentina's national meteorological service. https://t.co/tLQWvs2hN1 pic.twitter.com/n7kI3nx2Un — ABC News (@ABC) February 13, 2020

The Brazilian researchers told the Guardian that temperatures at the station have been erratic: It cooled there during the first decade of the century, and is now getting dramatically hotter. That’s likely due to ocean currents shifting as the seas warm.



Though temperatures in much of Antarctica haven’t risen much, in west Antarctica it’s getting hotter, fast. That’s raised concerns about the melting of the enormous Thwaites and Pine Island Glaciers, which, should they melt, could raise sea levels by an estimated four feet, according to NASA. On the Antarctic Peninsula, which points toward the tip of South America from the west side of the continent, it’s gotten more than 5 degrees Fahrenheit hotter in the last 50 years.

READ: Good morning. It’s 65 degrees in Antarctica.

Earlier this week, the European Space Agency found that an enormous iceberg split off from the Pine Island glacier.

Besides the glaciers, another victim of the warmer weather is the chinstrap penguins. A study released earlier this week indicated their populations have declined by about half on islands in the Antarctic region.

An iceberg the size of Malta broke off the Pine Island glacier in Antarctica.pic.twitter.com/pqFqfw14FC — Alfons López Tena 🦇 (@alfonslopeztena) February 12, 2020

Cover: Photo taken on Feb. 1, 2020 shows an iceberg seen from China’s polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, which is heading to China’s Zhongshan Station during China’s 36th Antarctic expedition, on the Weddell Sea. (Photo by Liu Shiping/Xinhua via Getty)

