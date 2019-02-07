Good Food, Porn, and Netflix: How to Be Your Own Valentine

Ahh modern Valentine’s Day, when those in love with themselves, blissfully booed up, or navigating the many complex relationship dynamics that can come with trying to give your heart to someone in 2019 can feel seen. But 62 percent of Americans know what we’re talking about when we say this holiday can wreak havoc on a single person.

This festival of romance has transformed greatly from its gruesome genesis in Europe centuries ago to a commercialized spectacle where we’re pressured into creating grand experiences or buying oddly seasonal items to express love. It’s no wonder why each year the store aisles bulge with tawdry jewelry, dead roses, and high fructose disasters for all that last minute debit card swiping on the days leading up to February 14.

Videos by VICE

However, there remains a foolproof way to avoid the frenzy of finding someone to spend the holiday with, or succumbing to the pressures of buying a gift for someone you’re just pretending to love just so you’re not alone: Be Your Own Valentine! Celebrating sans partner, primary or otherwise, can and should still be filled with elaborate dinners, softhearted gestures, and your dream version of Netflix and chill.

This Valentine’s Day, you only need yourself to celebrate. Get that important alone time to indulge yourself in solo orgasms, fine dining, flattery, and more! Here’s some images to bring some inspiration:

All photographs by Samantha Cabrera Friend and Jessica Pettway. You can see more of there stuff here.



Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily

.