Good Lord, Listen to New Gorillaz Music Right Now, Plus a Music Video

The demon days are upon us once again, as Gorillaz have taken over BBC Radio 1, Radio X, and Beats 1 to premiere four new songs from their just-announced album Humanz. Yes, four. The first two songs feature Popcaan and D.R.A.M. You can listen and watch the Popcaan feature “Saturnz Barz” below. We’ll update this post as more songs are released.

READ: We Interviewed Murdoc in October about booze, Brexit, Ringo Starr, and more.

UPDATE: Here’s “Andromeda,” featuring D.R.A.M.

UPDATE 2: Listen to Vince Staples setting the world on fire on “Ascension” and Savages’ Jehnny Beth rallying the troops in “We’ve Got the Power.”

Phil is a Noisey staff writer. He’s on Twitter.

