Good News At Last! You Can Now Listen to The xx’s Beautiful New Single

After four years, an entire Jamie xx solo record, and in recent weeks, a couple of cryptic teaser tracks that were too short to actually enjoy in any meaningful way, but definitely long enough to get us sufficiently interested, The xx have now finally, properly announced that a new album is coming. To whet our appetites, they’ve released a new single “On Hold,” now available to download and stream.



In news that will delight those who consider oversized black hoodies to be the height of personal style, the Mercury Prize winners’ new album, entitled I See You, has been confirmed for a January 13th release on Young Turks next year. And if “On Hold” is anything to go by, it’s gonna be a doozy.



The track is more upbeat than we’ve been used to from the Londoners, who we last saw on 2012’s Coexist, but it’s a return to typically heartfelt, rhythmic form. It’s high time we had some new music to be moody and pensive in cold weather to, so we’re anticipating the full length with much excitement.



In the meantime, you can listen to “On Hold” below:





Follow Lauren on Twitter.