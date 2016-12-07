Goodwood Atoms’ “The End” Isn’t a Finale, but a Big, Beautiful Beginning

Photo by Owen Berry

Vancouver experimental fellows Goodwood Atoms have unveiled a new song entitled “The End,” which seems like a counterintuitive thing to name a piece of music if it wasn’t for the fact that this song is great. Slow-burning electronic percussion crests into several waves of spiralling guitar leads over the song’s runtime, with vocalist Francis Hooper’s falsetto guiding the way through the churning arrangement.

Videos by VICE

“Sometimes a song can completely transform when you play it consistently over a period of time,” explains the band. “You feel compelled to change lyrics, rearrange parts, and write new melodies. This happened for us with ‘The End’, which was a work-in-progress for about a year. The final product is very different from our original demo. Fittingly, the song is about how this very kind of process is a part of life—allowing old ideas and old feelings to die and new ones to be born.” Stream “The End” below.



Phil is a Noisey staff writer. He’s on Twitter.