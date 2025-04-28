Google Is About to Abandon Your Old Nest Thermostat

Google itself is reporting the looming abandonment of the first- and second-generation Nest Thermostats as they’re ending their support. It’s more dire than that, though, as the devices will be significantly hobbled by the shove-off when it goes into effect on October 25, 2025.

While you’ll still be able to switch between temperature modes, run pre-set schedules, and access “all other features and settings available on the thermostat itself,” as Google puts it, you won’t be able to connect your thermostat to either the Google Nest app or Google Home app.

What’s more, Google can’t guarantee the thermostats’ usefulness and stability after support ends. “The devices will no longer receive software or security updates, so you may experience an unpredictable decline in performance if you attempt to use it continuously.”

the fine print

The first and second generations of the Nest Thermostat date back to 2011 and 2012, respectively. That was way back before Google bought Nest in 2014 and introduced two subsequent versions: the third generation in 2015 and the current, fourth generation in 2024.

That’s not a typo. Ten years is a long stretch between generations, yes. Still, this is a downside of smart home technology. Advances are still fairly rapid in the immature industry, and while people may be used to the idea of swapping smartphones and laptops every few years, it’s different for the appliances that run our homes. They typically have much longer lifespans.

“Starting October 25, 2025, your device will be unpaired and removed from your Nest app or Home app,” Google wrote in an announcement on its official blog. “You won’t be able to check the status of your thermostat in the Nest or Home app, remotely control the device, receive notifications, or change settings from your phone or tablet.

“This also removes third-party assistants and other connected features like Home/Away Assist. Nest Protects will also disconnect from the thermostat and emergency shut off will no longer run.”

Google has a page titled “How to Tell Which Nest Thermostat You Have,” which should give you a hand in figuring out if you’ve got one of the soon-to-be-affected models. If yours are third-generation or newer, then you’re set.

If not, then you might want to upgrade your Nests in the next few months to fourth-generation models. And by “might,” I mean almost definitely should.

“We’ll reach out to eligible users in the US and Canada for the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) at a special price: $149.99 [219.99 CAD] (nearly 50% off),” says Google. So keep an eye on your email account’s spam folders if that means you.