Google Is Allegedly Paying Former AI Researchers to Do Nothing

It’s a war out there. Companies in the AI game are starved for talent. Companies that already have some of that talent are hesitant to let them go, even if they’ve already been let go. Business Insider gave more insight into this dilemma by detailing Google DeepMind’s “garden leave” — a cushy state of employment limbo for former employees of Google’s DeepMind AI lab.

Garden Leave is the nickname for the total effects of Google’s noncompete clauses. It’s essentially a six-month-long state where a former Google DeepMind employee is getting paid by Google not to work for anyone else. They’re Schrodinger’s AI developer, both employed and unemployed at once.

Videos by VICE

Not only are noncompete clauses not prevalent in the United States, but there is a growing movement to make them…maybe not quite illegal, but certainly unenforceable. Not so much in the UK, where non-competes are regular practice, especially for higher-end executives.

When Business Insider spoke to former (current-ish?) DeepMind employees at the DeepMind London headquarters, the employees existing in the current/former employee continuum, talked about how odd this legal timeout was and how difficult it could be for them to find work when it was up. Imagine having to explain the six-month to year-long gap in your resume. “Who wants to sign you for starting in a year?” one ex-employee lamented.

Nando de Freitas, a former DeepMind director turned Microsoft sage, who took to Twitter/X to explicitly warn folks interested in working for DeepMind not to sign the contracts. “No American corporation should have that much power, especially in Europe. It’s abuse of power, which does not justify any end.”

If you’re planning to work for DeepMind, prepare to sign a deal that all but guarantees a lengthy vacation whenever you decide to leave. Take some time while you’re still employed to gather all the tools you need to fuel your hobbies of choice because you’re going to have a lot of video game playing and miniature model painting time on your hands.