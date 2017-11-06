Google Leans Into Emoji Controversy by Serving ‘Android Burger’

Oh Google, what are we going to do with you?

Last week, the tech giant found itself at the center of a worldwide controversy over the placement of an illustrated slice of cheese and, just days later, it has responded by bringing its digital tragedy to life.

Videos by VICE

Brad Fitzpatrick, an engineer at Google (and, incidentally, the founder of LiveJournal) posted a picture of one of the company’s lunch offerings on Friday: an “Android Burger,” complete with an all-beef patty, a brioche bun…and a friggin’ cheese slice underneath the meat.