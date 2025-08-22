Pre-Order the Google Pixel 10 and Snag up to $350 in Store Credit

Hey, good, old store credit. It’s like money, but it’s not money. But these are lean times, and anything that resembles money, from Disney Dollars to chocolate gold coins, is fair game.

Google announced the long-awaited Pixel 10. And by long-awaited, I mean since last year, about four seconds after the Pixel 9 came out, because that’s society and we all have very short attention spans.

You can pre-order the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro (and Pro XL), and Pixel 10 Fold Pro now. Just make sure to grab it at one of the retailers offering store credit in exchange for your pinky promise (and credit/debit card info) to buy one when it lands on store shelves and begins shipping out to people on Thursday, August 28.

different phones, different deals

Depending on how big you go when ordering your Pixel 10, you’ll receive anywhere from $100 to $350 in store credit. Basically, the pricier the phone you pre-order, the bigger your credit.

Pre-ordering the base-level Pixel 10, which starts at $799, gets you a $100 credit at Amazon, Google, and Best Buy. The Pixel 10 Pro (and larger Pro XL) starts at $999, although that’s for a relatively weak 128GB of storage.

Come on, Google. This is a $1,000 smartphone and it’s 2025. Really, 256GB should be standard here. Anyway, Amazon, Google, and Best Buy all offer a $200 credit, no matter which storage option (128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB) you select.

Things get interesting when you step up to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the version of the Pixel 10 that (drumroll) folds. Amazon only offers $300 in credit, but Google and Best Buy are offering $350.

One word of warning if ordering from Amazon: Make sure you select the product option on the product page that includes the gift card. If you’re not careful, you could end up selecting the version without it.

We have no advance knowledge of whether these retailers will maintain the store credit offer once the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro celebrate their official launch day on August 28. We’re that close to the launch date. If you know you want one, you may as well place that pre-order by the end of day on August 27, at the latest, just to be sure.