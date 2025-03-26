Google Pixel 9 Pro $250 Off for Amazon’s Spring Sale

Google’s Pixel phone lineup may not sell in the numbers of its prime competition, the Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone, but they offer a pure Android experience that makes rabid fans of their users.

Even my non-techie friends who’ve picked up a Pixel have become something of Pixel missionaries, won over by its spectacular camera and clean user interface, spreading the word wherever they go.

Once, I spent a long night in a tent waiting out a blizzard, listening to my friend and tent mate extolling the virtues of his Pixel. All he wanted was for the zero-visibility weather to clear up so he could snap some photos. I’d have settled for a warmer sleeping bag and a bowl of soup.

Now, for Amazon’s Spring Sale event, the Pixel 9 Pro—which just came out in September 2024—is 23% off. This is the cheapest I’ve seen the Pixel 9 Pro go for, well, ever.

While you could grab the 128GB version in Hazel for $800 ($200 off), you may as well grab the 256GB version for $850. I’ve had 128GB phones recently, and they fill up fairly quickly after you load them down with apps and snap photos.

At only $50, doubling the storage space is a no-brainer. Plus, you can grab it in Hazel or Obsidian. The Obsidian 128GB Pixel 9 Pro is sold out on Amazon.

With its 16GB of RAM and Google-designed Tensor T4 chip, the Pixel 9 Pro is a speed demon that’ll handle any mobile game, movie streaming, or light photo editing without a hiccup. The 50-megapixel rear camera (48mp ultra-wide) and 48mp front camera have the stats, but the photos I’ve seen personally from the Pixel 9 Pro have impressed me beyond what a sheet of numbers and figures say.

The richness of color simply kicks my iPhone 15 Pro’s ass. The latter doesn’t take bad photos; it’s just that the Pixel 9 Pro is top dog. You can find out for yourself for cheap(er) if you snag this deal by March 31, when the Amazon Spring Sale ends.