They’re Selling the Google Pixel 9a for $399 Right Now

Back in May, shortly after Google had released the Pixel 9a in April, I went on record saying that the higher-end Pixel 9, on sale for $599, was a better buy than the non-discounted, $499 Pixel 9a.

At those prices, I stand by it. But now the Pixel 9a has gotten a deal of its own, and at $100 off, it’s worth a serious look from anybody who wants a quality smartphone for a budget price.

Videos by VICE

new phone, new discount

The Pixel 9a is essentially a budget version of the Pixel 9. It shares the same Google Tensor G4 chip, but with 8GB RAM instead of the Pixel 9’s 12GB. There are, naturally, some trade-offs made to achieve the Pixel 9a’s $200 lower price.

The Pixel 9a’s Wi-Fi 6E is slightly older than the Pixel 9’s Wi-Fi 7, and while the Pixel 9’s camera is more advanced than the Pixel 9a’s, both phones’ rear cameras can handle shooting at up to 4K resolution video at 30 or 60 frames per second (FPS). The Pixel 9a’s front-facing camera can shoot at up to 4K resolution at 30 FPS, but not at 60 FPS.

When it comes to still photographs, the Pixel 9a offers 48 megapixels (MP) through its main f/1.7 lens, 13MP through an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 13MP through a front-facing f/2.2 selfie camera.

The Pixel 9 remains an excellent choice for an affordable smartphone and is well worth the money, especially at $599. The Pixel 9a’s new sale price of $399 gives it new life as a worthy alternative, though, for somebody who wants a cheaper phone and doesn’t necessarily want a cheap phone, if you get my drift.

The Pixel is one of my favorite phone platforms. Its sleek, stripped-down, mostly pure Android UI is fast and easy to use, and the Pixel’s hardware is well made. For $399, I can’t think of another phone I’d rather have.