You Can Grab Google’s Pixel 9a for $100 off Right Now

Google has yet to make a budget version of its recently released Pixel 10 smartphone, which will be called the Pixel 10a when it inevitably arrives. Until then, the Pixel 9a—a budget version of the previous top-dog Pixel, the Pixel 9—is Google’s best affordable Pixel smartphone.

Right now, it’s more affordable than usual, as Amazon has knocked $100 off its $499 retail price. This deal caught my eye because $399 for a new Pixel 9a is just crazy small money for a crazy good phone.

Videos by VICE

mid-range phone, budget price

The Pixel is one of my favorite phone platforms. Its calling card is a sleek, stripped-down, mostly pure Android UI that’s fast and easy to use, not loaded down with all the bloatware apps that many other brands saddle onto their Android phones.

The Pixel 9a shares the same Google Tensor G4 chip as last year’s Pixel 9, and its Wi-Fi 6E is slightly older and slower than the Pixel 10’s Wi-Fi 7. With 8GB RAM, it’s no speed demon that’ll excel at the most demanding mobile games, but it’s no slouch, either.

You should have no problems running all but the most heavyweight, performance-intensive apps on the Pixel 9a.

The Pixel 9a’s rear camera can handle shooting at up to 4K resolution video at 30 or 60 frames per second (FPS), and its front-facing camera can shoot at up to 4K resolution at 30 FPS, but not at 60 FPS.

For snapping photographs, the Pixel 9a possesses 48 megapixels (MP) through its main f/1.7 lens, 13MP through an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 13MP through a front-facing f/2.2 selfie camera. That’s not bad for a $399 phone.

At this price the Pixel 9a is more of a mid-range phone selling for a budget price. I’d even go as far as to say it’s the best smartphone on the market right now for under $500.