This Google Pixel Watch 3 Deal Is Perfect for Father’s Day

Right off the bat, I’ll say that I’ve seen this deal earlier this year, and even for $20 less during the holidays at the end of last year. If you’re in the market for a smartwatch, it’s still worth your attention.

You can drive yourself crazy agonizing over waiting for the lowest price ever, and in the meantime spend weeks without something you need or, perhaps, just really, really want. Retailers knocking $50 off the Pixel Watch 3’s $400 price is still a good deal, so don’t hold out if you want it. Who knows how long you’ll have to wait for a better price.

google’s top smartwatch

The Pixel Watch 3 launched in September 2024 and currently occupies Google’s lineup as its flagship smartwatch. As you’d expect from a Google smartwatch, the (mostly) full suite of Google apps is available directly on the Watch’s touchscreen.

That’s a pro in my book, since I default to several Google apps over all else, including Google Maps, Gmail, and Google Calendar. Having Google software right on Google hardware makes it all run smoothly, especially if you pair it with an Android device (as Android is also a Google operating system).

You can eke out (a claimed) 24 hours of use between charges with the always-on display activated, and up to 36 if you put the Pixel Watch 3 into battery saver mode. That falls in the middle of its prime competition.

It bests the Apple Watch Series claimed 18 hours with the always-on display, but falls short of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7’s claimed 30 hours. Along with all the standard connectivity apps that link to your smartphone to let you preview text messages, make reminders, and so on, the Pixel Watch 3 also includes a spate of health, fitness, and wellness apps.

At $350, it’s a good deal. Even if it’s not the best ever, it’s still very close.