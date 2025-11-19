Go Update Your Google Chrome Right Now

Oftentimes, a browser update is timely but not so urgent to be deadly serious. It can even be worth it to wait to update for a day or so, just to make sure that there isn’t a bug that breaks the experience. Likewise for operating systems and apps.

Google’s latest update for Chrome, though, patches a serious vulnerability. Just by visiting a maliciously infected website, a hacker can gain access to your browser and execute malicious code on your computer.

Forget waiting. You should update Chrome as soon as you can.

“Type Confusion in V8 in Google Chrome prior to 142.0.7444.175 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page,” reads the entry on the exploit in the National Vulnerability Database, the US government’s repository of digital security threats. It rates this Chrome vulnerability as “high severity.”

“Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has been credited with discovering and reporting the flaw on November 12, 2025,” according to The Hacker News, which reported on the story on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.”

“Google has not shared any details on who is behind the attacks, who may have been targeted, or the scale of such efforts.”

For its part, Google has remained fairly mum about the vulnerability, although the Chrome team announced an update to patch the fix on Monday, November 17, saying, “Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2025-13223 exists in the wild.

“We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel.”

Updating Chrome is fairly easy. When an update is available, you should see a bubble appear in the top right corner of your Chrome window that tells you to update. Click it.

If, for some reason, you don’t see the bubble then click “Chrome” on the window tab, and then the first selection underneath it, “About Google Chrome.” That’ll take you to a tab where you can check for updates and, if you haven’t already applied it, do so.

You can also find this tab through Chrome’s settings menu. Under settings, at the very bottom of the sidebar on the left, you’ll find About Chrome.