Google Will Let You Keep Your Fitbit Account Until 2026

Rejoice, I guess. Google, owner of Fitbit and a fair chunk of the rest of the world has deemed your mere mortal ass worthy of an extension on that Fitbit account you swear you use. Google had hinted, not long after its 2021 acquisition of Fitbit, that beginning right around now you’d need to migrate your Fitbit account to a Google account to keep using your Fitbit, as Fitbit accounts would be going extinct.

“Support of Fitbit accounts will continue until at least 2025,” was Google’s exact wording. “After that, a Google Account will be required to use Fitbit.” Now, according to an email sent out to Fitbit users that has an undertone of a ransom note to it, that deadline has been pushed back and become a lot less vague.

migrate so that you don’t lose your data

“If you want to keep using Fitbit, you must move to a Google Account by 2 February 2026. If you use a Gmail account to sign in to Fitbit, you must also move to a Google Account,” says Google, per the email they sent to Fitbit users.

Just look at Google trying to be fancy and put on airs with that “2 February” nonsense. Trying to appear sophisticated so that people will be too blinded by your cosmopolitan je ne sais quoi to complain much, eh Google? Thought so.

Google has been gobbling up Fitbit slowly. Perhaps Google feels Fitbit competes a little too closely with its own Pixel smartwatches, even though I’d say there’s enough distinction between the simpler Fitbit fitness trackers and the jack-of-all-trades Pixel Watches to merit nourishment of both product lines.

So what happens to your Fitbit data if you don’t migrate your Fitbit account into a Google account by the February 2, 2026 deadline? Poof! Boom! It’ll be blown away like Alderaan. They didn’t move their accounts over to Google accounts on time, either.