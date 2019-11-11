Google's launch lineup for Stadia is pretty depressing.

Revealed with enormous fanfare, we’ve heard precious little about Google’s ambitious game streaming service recently, a service that’s supposed to launch early next week. It’s a little weird that until this morning, we didn’t even know what games Stadia would be launching with, but in a blog post, the company announced its not particularly inspiring lineup.

On November 19, the day Stadia launches for the public, here’s what you can play:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection

GYLT

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Samurai Shodown

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Yes, you read that right—three of Stadia’s 12 launch games are Tomb Raider re-releases. The only exclusive here is GYLT, a creepy adventure game from Tequila Works, the developers of Rime and The Sexy Brutale. One of the games, Thumper, is a music rhythm game that demands absolute precision from players, and two others— Mortal Kombat 11, Samurai Showdown—are fighting games, where the presence of input lag would be a killer.

There are, however, other games coming before the end of 2019, including:

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle

Borderlands 3

Darksiders Genesis

Dragonball Xenoverse 2

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

GRID

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein Youngblood

No pricing has been announced for any of these games. Eventually, Google will offer a free service where you can login from any device and start playing, but for launch, you’ll need to purchase what it’s calling the Stadia Premiere Edition, a $130 package with a Chromecast Ultra, three months of their Stadia Pro subscription service, and a Stadia-specific controller.

A bummer for Google must have been the delay of DOOM Eternal into 2020; the shooter has consistently been one of the games highlighted as a showcase for the streaming tech.

